Various political novels have featured masses of people blindly pledging their faithfulness to a cause.

So have, in reality, communist regimes.

Now that commitment process has come to America, with a massive crowd of what appears to be mostly white people in Maryland pledging their support for a cause.

Details on the event are sketchy, but it appears to be a gathering of those protesting the death in police custody of Minneapolis man George Floyd. One police officer has been arrested in the case already.

But the video, posted online several times already, drew a stunning comment from poster “Strucker.”

“Thousands of whites grovel in front of blacks begging for forgiveness. I’m going to say something which some might not like but I’ve come to the conclusion that American is a real poison chalice to us. I don’t mean good white Americans but this poison is being export to all of us.”

The Daily Caller also posted the video, asking “What cult is this?”

What cult is this?

pic.twitter.com/0HnMABMi1D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2020

The masses are reciting, “Without racism, anti-blackness or violence. I will use my voice in the most uplifting way possible, and do everything in my power to educate my community. I will love my black neighbors the same as my white ones.”

Which prompted Twitter commenter Ryan Billabee to state, “I kneel before God, and there the list ends.”

Another, also anonymous, said, “Mind control programming.”

At the Gateway Pundit a commentary said, “‘I Can’t Breathe’ George Floyd protesters have been marching in Montgomery County for the last several days. A large group of white liberals in Maryland took their activism to the next level on Tuesday and turned a protest into a reeducation camp.”

The commentary charged, “Thousands of white people were groveling in front of blacks begging for forgiveness at the Connie Morella Library in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday. The crowd of mostly white people raised their hands and repeated ‘anti-racist’ slogans like a bunch of zombies during the outdoor reeducation camp.”

