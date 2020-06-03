https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-watergate-obamagate-rod-rosenstein/2020/06/03/id/970284

President Donald Trump is claiming that abuses in the Russia investigation make “Watergate look like small potatoes.”

Trump’s comments came in a Wednesday morning tweet as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared to hear testimony from former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about how the Russia probe got started.

Rosenstein’s testimony will mark his first public appearance before Congress since leaving the administration a year ago.

The president, in his tweet, had attached a video of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, being interviewed by Fox News. Cruz had said: “We’re looking for the truth as to what happened. The documents and facts that have broken in recent weeks about the degree to which the Obama administration directly targeted the FBI, the intelligence agencies to go after President Trump and his campaign team.”

Trump tweeted: “Thank you Ted. They got caught cold, but this should never be allowed to happen to an incoming administration again — Spied on. Makes Watergate look like small potatoes! OBAMAGATE!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

