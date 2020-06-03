https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-express-condolences-after-death-of-retired-st-louis-city-police-captain-david-dorn_3374761.html

President Donald Trump has paid his respects to a retired St. Louis City police captain, David Dorn, who was shot and killed outside of a pawn shop in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 1 in a looting incident.

Trump on June 3 posted a photo of Dorn on Twitter, writing, “Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0ouUpoJEQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

David Dorn, 77, was found dead by police outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewellery store after responding to an alarm. He was reportedly shot in the torso at around 2:30 a.m. and died on the sidewalk in front of the shop at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive.

The Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis said that Dorn was a retired St. Louis City captain, and his wife, Ann Marie Dorn, currently works for the police department. He had spent 38 years with the police department, KMOV reported.

Ann, said her husband was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner and worked for him, and would often show up at the shop when burglar alarms sounded to check on the building,

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Dorn was “murdered by looters at a pawnshop,” and that “he was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer.”

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the retired officer was murdered during a looting while “exercising law enforcement training.”

“David Dorn was a fine captain, many of us young officers looked up to him,” Chief Hayden said. Police have made no arrests and said they have no suspects. Authorities have announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Local officials said Dorn’s shooting death was captured in a Facebook Live video and several people on social media claimed to have watched a live broadcast showing the shooting at the pawn shop. The broadcast has since been taken down from the site. However, the social media company said the removal was a mistake and that the video did not expressly violate company policy on violent and graphic content. “We’re saddened by what took place in St. Louis yesterday,” a Facebook spokesperson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Under our policies, the video has been covered with a warning screen but remains on the platform so that people can raise awareness or condemn this event.” Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, stated that he was attempting to track down more information about the video.

The looting occurred amid violent protests, riots, vandalism, and arson in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Floyd, 46, died after an officer was recorded holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes during an arrest, as Floyd struggled to breathe.

