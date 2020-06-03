http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S8oUzSq8BmY/

President Donald Trump in an interview on Tuesday mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for continuing to wear a mask.

The president pointed to a speech that Biden gave on Tuesday about race relations, where the former vice president removed his mask.

“He took his mask off for the first time in a while, I haven’t seen his face for a long time,” Trump said.

Trump spoke about Biden in an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday morning. The former vice president has religiously worn his mask in recent months, even while delivering remarks or even while maintaining social distance outdoors.

Trump mocked Biden for putting the mask back on while he was speaking.

“Actually, then he started speaking through the mask again, he feels comfortable with a mask on I think, even though there was no one near him, which is interesting,” Trump said.

Biden criticized Trump for fanning the “flames of hate” and trafficking in “fear and division” for political gain.

But Trump mocked Biden for successfully reading a speech written by his staff after leaving his basement quarantine.

“That speech was written, he didn’t say that, he repeated the words, that’s all, that speech was written for him because he doesn’t speak like that,” Trump said.

