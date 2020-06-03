https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/two-george-floyd-rioters-arrested-torching-mn-courthouse-molotov-cocktails/

Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, and Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32,

Two men were arrested for torching the Dakota Cunty Government building south of Minneapolis on Friday.
The men were George Floyd rioters.

The two men Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, and Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, were charged with arson and possession of Molotov cocktails.

Via Breaking 911:

According to the allegations in the complaint, officers found a set of car keys in the grass near the DCWSC belonging to a Ford Fiesta parked in a neighboring business’ parking lot. Officers later executed a search warrant on the vehicle, which was registered to Ziegler, and recovered several items, including liquor bottles, a store receipt dated May 28, 2020, for three bandanas, partially full and empty boxes of push pins, an empty cardboard box for twelve Ball brand mason jars, an empty Kingsford brand lighter fluid bottle, isopropyl alcohol bottles, a plastic jar containing a clear unidentified liquid and T-pins, and a store receipt dated May 27, 2020 for nail polish remover. Officers located both men on a road near the DCWSC, and they were taken into custody.

