Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, and Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32,

Two men were arrested for torching the Dakota Cunty Government building south of Minneapolis on Friday.

The men were George Floyd rioters.

The two men Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, and Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, were charged with arson and possession of Molotov cocktails.

Two individuals were charged today with throwing Molotov cocktails into into Dakota County, Minn., government building May 29. Investigating with @AppleVllyPolice @DakotaMNSheriff Read for more details: https://t.co/lZCPsvavjF pic.twitter.com/ryHT2TV9xF — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) June 2, 2020

Early this morning, Apple Valley Police got a fire alarm call at the Western Service Center. When they arrived, they located multiple broken windows. There was significant fire and water damage. Due to their quick response AVPD arrested 2 individuals during a perimeter search. pic.twitter.com/JY8nvDHFyY — Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) May 29, 2020

Via Breaking 911:

According to the allegations in the complaint, officers found a set of car keys in the grass near the DCWSC belonging to a Ford Fiesta parked in a neighboring business’ parking lot. Officers later executed a search warrant on the vehicle, which was registered to Ziegler, and recovered several items, including liquor bottles, a store receipt dated May 28, 2020, for three bandanas, partially full and empty boxes of push pins, an empty cardboard box for twelve Ball brand mason jars, an empty Kingsford brand lighter fluid bottle, isopropyl alcohol bottles, a plastic jar containing a clear unidentified liquid and T-pins, and a store receipt dated May 27, 2020 for nail polish remover. Officers located both men on a road near the DCWSC, and they were taken into custody.

