New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the commissioner and chiefs of the New York Police Department are holding officers back from controlling the looting and rioting taking place throughout the city, according to the boss of one of the city’s top police unions.

Video:

“Our hands are being tied,” Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Tuesday. “The rank and file members of all ranks have sent me numerous emails, letters, text messages, photos of New York City … being destroyed. We have no leadership coming from City Hall. We are being told to stand down.”

Mullins said that “NYPD is losing the city of New York and we have no leadership in the city of New York right now.”

Looters are setting fire to vehicles and throwing bricks and rocks at police officers while the public “is in fear for their own lives,” he added.

“I’m receiving videos, photographs, license plates of looters from citizens of the city of New York while cops are being pelted,” he said.

Without Governor Andrew Cuomo immediately activating the National Guard, Mullins stated, federal forces will need to take charge.

“I am asking the president to please, please immediately send federal personnel to New York City and monitor what is going on,” Mullins said.

