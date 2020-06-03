https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-police-take-a-knee

Close to 60 police officers kneeled before

hundreds of racial inequality demonstrators on Monday in a show of solidarity supporting civil rights.

What are the details?

According to

the Raleigh News & Observer, members of the Fayetteville, North Carolina, Police Department got down on one knee during a tense protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis last week after former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for at eight minutes. Chauvin, along with three other officers, was fired in the wake of the tragedy, and he now faces murder and manslaughter charges.

Earlier in the day, a line of Fayetteville police officers forcibly prevented protestors from entering the downtown Fayetteville area. Police were forced to tase at least one demonstrator for coming into contact with the police line.

Police then stood face-to-face with the crowd of protestors, who demanded the release of the man.

The

Fayetteville Observer reported that several hundred protestors began chanting, “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.” The phrase was one of Floyd’s last before he died.

Following the tense standoff, the officers and protesters were able to meet in the middle, and officers kneeled in solidarity with the protesters’ demands for justice and solidarity.

The Fayetteville Police Department shared the moment on Twitter, writing, “As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and in our nation regarding equality, the #FayPD took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone. We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect.”

At the time of this writing, the department’s video has been viewed more than 112,000 times.

WTVD-TV reported that the protest peacefully ended after the officers took a knee, and officers and protesters hugged and shook hands before departing from the area.



