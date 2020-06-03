https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/video-car-plows-protesters-newport-beach-driver-arrested/

Not content with merely destroying the city proper, the protesters in the Los Angeles area have streamed out in the suburbs, including Newport Beach in Orange County. As Fox 11 cameras were rolling and broadcasting live, a BMW Mini Cooper went flying through the crowd. It does not appear as though there were any serious injuries.

VIDEO:

Car careens through crowd of peaceful protesters in Newport Beach A scary moment in Newport Beach as a car careens through a crowd of peaceful protesters Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, no was one seriously injured. MORE: https://bit.ly/3dyIsFN Posted by Fox 11 Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Here’s another video, taken by Brandon Yamawaki (Skip to 1:41:15 mark on the Periscope feed):

The driver was arrested shortly afterward:

Suspect arrested after driving Mini Cooper through peaceful protesters in Newport Beach, @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/PVJKMoble8 — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) June 4, 2020

