A would-be looter was greeted by an AR15 barrel in his face after a shop owner caught the thug busting in and robbing his business.

According to a thread on Reddit, this took place in Sacramento during the protests/riots this week.

The incident was caught on camera from from the shop owner’s first-person perspective. In the video, the thug can be heard begging for mercy as the shop owner is yelling, “You rob my store, you think I’m gonna play with you? You m*****f*****!” as cigarette boxes lay scattered across the ground.

Meanwhile, in Fremont, CA, a gun shop owner held a looter at gun point. The San Jose Mercury reports:

A gun store owner in Fremont held a man at gunpoint late Sunday night after the man allegedly tried to burglarize the store, according to the police and the owner’s father. Police said the man, 24-year-old Gerardo Bravo-Infante, admitted he planned to steal guns, and was arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail. The incident started Sunday night sometime after 10 p.m. when Black Dog Armory owner Chuck Cunningham and his father headed to the store on 40655 Grimmer Blvd. after getting an alarm notification. Cunningham’s father, who did not want to give his name, said they didn’t find anyone there. A short time later, before 11 p.m., Cunningham’s father said, a man who appeared to be the same person seen on store security video activating the store’s alarm returned to the area near the shop, and Cunningham held him at gunpoint. In “about two minutes,” police had arrived and arrested the man, Cunningham’s father said. Police said officers contacted the suspect (Gerardo Bravo-Infante, 24 y/o) and located a loaded firearm in his vehicle.

If anyone out there has more information on either of these incidents, please forward it to us!

