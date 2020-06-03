https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-securities-investment-donations/2020/06/03/id/970351

Former Vice President Joe Biden has raked in donations from Wall Street, with employees in the securities and investment industries contributing almost $30 million in total to his campaign or to political committees supporting him.

According to Breitbart News and the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit and nonpartisan research group that runs the website OpenSecrets.org, Biden and Biden-backing political committees have brought in $29,703,244 from stockbrokers, bond dealers and brokerage houses. OpenSecrets.org lists the securities and investment industries as the second-largest source of donations to Biden’s campaign, after people who work for the Democratic Party or liberal groups.

Biden made a joint fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee at the end of April, which allows individuals to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Biden Victory Fund allows an individual to contribute up to $360,600, but only up to $5,600 will actually go to the Biden campaign. The rest goes to the national party.

President Donald Trump’s top contributors are the retired, according to OpenSecrets.org, who have donated over $34 million to his campaign or Trump-supporting groups, with securities and investment coming in fourth contributing just over $6 million.

