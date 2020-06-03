https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-black-woman-store-owner-rips-looters-tell-me-black-lives-matter-you-lied-you-wanted-to-loot-the-store

The protests, rioting, looting and anarchy that the Left has enthusiastically promoted has destroyed the livelihoods of blacks, whites, Hispanics, Asians, Arabs, and every other racial group from Atlantic to Pacific.

In New York on Tuesday, a video went viral featuring a black woman store owner standing outside her now-ransacked place of business condemning the rioters and looters that destroyed her livelihood.

“Do you know the problem that bothers me; you said black lives matter,” the woman in the video furiously exclaimed. “I worked here. Part-time. Plus I am a part-owner of the store. You said black lives matter. Why don’t you choke me? I’m black. Look what you did to my store. Look!”

“Tell them, sister!” another black woman said nearby.

The woman then gestured to a pile of rubble languishing on the sidewalk – debris leftover from the previous night’s chaos.

“Look at the things you’ve done. Look! We have been here all night cleaning up. All night cleaning,” she said.

“And you got black people standing right here with her,” another black woman interjected.

“Now tell me black lives matter. You lied,” the store owner concluded. “You wanted to loot the store. You needed money. Get a job. Like I do. Stop stealing. This is the neighborhood. We are trying to build it up and you’re tearing it down.”

THEY DONT CARE ABOUT PEOPLE This woman wants to know how can they say #BlackLivesMatter while ruining her black life & business. She said “ You told me Black Lives Matter, you lied, you wanted to loot the store, you needed money, Get a Job, stop stealing” *RT SHARE HER MESSAGE pic.twitter.com/pHKKSQmRgv — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 2, 2020

While women like this suffer, some people have made excuses for the rioters nationwide. Monday on CNN, for instance, reporter Sara Sinder argued that the riots may be the only way that people will start listening to the pain and rage of black Americans – even though some black Americans are suffering terribly during these riots.

“I know people see violence and think that people are just taking advantage of the situation and there may be some people who are,” Sidner told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “I don’t know that every single person is doing this borne out of pain. But I can tell you many people are. We’ve seen it. They don’t know what to do with that emotion.”

“So their response, especially young folks, is to lash out,” she continued. “And one of the young folks, we talk to him on your show, you had him on your show. A young man who was from Minneapolis who said, ‘Do you see all this damage here, you don’t listen to us when we speak, so you listen to us now.’”

“So acting out gets attention and they know that, because the other way hasn’t got attention, and hasn’t done anything, it hasn’t changed anything. So they are hoping this will. Will it? I don’t know. I was in Ferguson in 2014 for three months. We are back here again. Same scenario. Just about,” she concluded.

