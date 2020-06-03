https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-hbo-star-leads-protest-outside-democratic-la-mayors-house-f-garcetti

As part of an ongoing series of rallies led by Black Lives Matter activists in Los Angeles in response to the death of George Floyd, actor Kendrick Sampson, star of HBO’s “Insecure,” helped lead chants on Tuesday outside the personal residence of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D), where an estimated 1,000 protesters gathered to demand he “defund the police.” The Democratic mayor, who has come under increasing fire as protests have devolved into rioting, was not home for the protest; however, at another rally, the mayor kneeled in solidarity with protesters.

“Chant down Babylon, black people are the bomb! We ready! Yeeeeaah, f*** Garcetti!” Sampson chanted outside Garcetti’s home in Windsor Square, as shown in a video he posted Tuesday on Instagram.

In the post, Sampson transcribed the chant, adding, “Electric Slide on [Mayor Garcetti’s] front lawn aka OUR front lawn!” The actor hashtagged the post “#DefundThePolice.”

Sampson also posted footage of one of the leaders featured in another video, asking “Where you at Eric?!”

L.A.-basted photojournalist Brian Feinzimer also posted video of the protest outside the Democratic mayor’s residence, captioned: “Activists with Black Lives Matter LA have led a demonstration to defund the LAPD outside Mayor Garcetti’s home in Hancock Park and is asking more individuals to show up to join the rally.”

Activists with Black Lives Matter LA have led a demonstration to defund the LAPD outside Mayor Garcetti’s home in Hancock Park and is asking more individuals to show up to join the rally. pic.twitter.com/JFyyiulz01 — Brian Feinzimer (@bfeinzimer) June 2, 2020

As The Daily Wire has highlighted, Black Lives Matter-LA is endorsing two national demands: “defund the police” and “prosecute killer cops.” In an op-ed published by Variety on Monday, Sampson explained his rationale for advocating for those two demands:

That was our first demand with BLD PWR — defund the police and utilize those resources for new systems that actually care for our community and make us safe. Housing, education, healthcare, mental healthcare, jobs — those are the things that make us safe, not police. If police made us safe, Fortune 500 CEOs would live in the hood, because there’s no shortage of police there. But they don’t. And our second demand is to prosecute killer cops like the citizens they are. Then, specifically for L.A., we have to get Jackie Lacey out of the DA’s office. She must go because she refuses to prosecute killer cops and she continues to cover up their crimes.

He also made a point of emphasizing that he does not believe that protests should “necessarily” be peaceful:

I don’t necessarily advocate that protests have to be peaceful especially after we faced such violence — I’m not saying that at all. I’m not bragging about our peaceful protest, I’m just saying that that those are the facts and that’s what it was. I’m not condemning anybody else’s right to process, when they have every right to their rage and they have every right to tear down the policing system that has been tearing us down for centuries, that is a continuation of that slave-catching system.

Black Lives Matter-LA activists’ increased focus on Garcetti comes amid outrage over comments made Monday night by Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore, who accused rioters of “capitalizing” on Floyd’s death and declared that his death “is on their hands as much as it is those officers.”

“We didn’t have protests last night — we had criminal acts,” Moore said at a joint press conference with Garcetti Monday night, as reported by the L.A. Times. “We didn’t have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd — we had people capitalizing. His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers.”

A few minutes later, Moore apologized, saying he “misspoke” and regretted the characterization. But the police chief also underscored that he does not regret denouncing the violence, destruction of private property and looting. “But I don’t regret, nor will I apologize, to those who are out there today committing violence, destroying lives and livelihoods and creating this destruction,” he said. Floyd’s “memory deserves reform,” he said. “His memory deserves a better Los Angeles, a better United States and a better world.”

The police chief’s comments prompted chants of “Fire Michel Moore!” during rallies on Tuesday.

In a show of solidarity with protesters on Tuesday, Garcetti took a knee at a rally, but he also defended Moore.

“I’m glad he quickly corrected it, and I’m glad that he further apologized, as well,” said Garcetti Tuesday night, stressing, “If I believed for a moment that the chief believed that in his heart, he would no longer be our chief of police. I can’t say that any stronger.”

