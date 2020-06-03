https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/500896-watch-live-new-york-gov-cuomo-hold-press-conference-on-george-floyd

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoThe Hill’s Morning Report – Protesters’ defiance met with calls to listen Trump, Biden battle to shape opinion on scenes of unrest Researchers face hurdles in examining COVID-19 racial disparities MORE (D) is slated to hold a press briefing Wednesday morning regarding protests over police brutality and the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis last week.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said he was outraged by what he called the failure by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and city police officers on Monday night to halt and arrest hundreds of people who shattered windows and looted Fifth Avenue stores.

Cuomo, who will also address the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Watch live in the video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

