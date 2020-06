https://thehill.com/video/events/500996-watch-live-barack-obama-adresses-george-floyds-death-and-police-reform

Former President Obama will speak publicly on Wednesday about police brutality and the criminal justice system amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd during the course of Floyd’s arrest by Minneapolis police.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. EDT.

