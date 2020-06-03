https://thehill.com/video/senate/500874-watch-live-rod-rosenstein-testifies-before-senate-on-russia-probe

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinRod RosensteinWatch live: Rod Rosenstein testifies before Senate on Russia probe Rosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs DOJ asks Supreme Court to block Democrats’ access to Mueller documents MORE is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning about on the origins of the Russia investigation.

This marks the first public hearing Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham is set to hold as part of his deep dive into “Crossfire Hurricane,” the name for the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference and the Trump campaign.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

