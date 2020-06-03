https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/bet-founder-calls-14-trillion-reparations-42-million-african-american-including-350767-one-time-payment/

BET Founder Bob Johnson called today for a $14.7 Trillion reparations package for 42 million African Americans.

Johnson’s plan will offer a $350,767 one time cash payment to every African American in the US today who are descendants of of slaves.

Johnson says now is the time to go big with his $14 trillion plan.

TRENDING: Barack Obama to Address Nation on George Floyd Riots (5 p.m. EDT)

Johnson says the big leap will solve the problems today in the black community.

Johnson says the $14 trillion will come from redistribution, “Wealth transfer is exactly what’s needed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]