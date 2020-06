http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/OYmtFm76Qh0/were-on-your-side.php

If you haven’t already seen it, this video is an entertaining conclusion to You Can’t Loot Us, We’re Progressives.

This is so nuts. Sad, but kind of hilarious pic.twitter.com/9fHBDX8FP9 — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) June 2, 2020

Irving Kristol described a neoconservative as “a liberal who has been mugged by reality.” With today’s liberals, it might take more than that.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook