https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/501378-57-buffalo-officers-resign-from-emergency-response-team-in-response-to

The entire Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team has resigned after the department suspended two officers without pay when a video surfaced showing them pushing over a 75-year-old protester.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the 57-member team’s resignation at a press conference Friday.

This story is developing.

