The entire Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team has resigned after the department suspended two officers without pay when a video surfaced showing them pushing over a 75-year-old protester.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the 57-member team’s resignation at a press conference Friday.
“If they resigned, I’m exceptionally disappointed by it because it indicates to me that they did not see anything wrong with the actions last night,” Poloncarz said after being asked about the ERT Team resigning. pic.twitter.com/gbQ4Z7vKr5
