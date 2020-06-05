http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jCuljf83kU0/

All 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team resigned on Friday in response to the department suspending two officers after a video surfaced showing them shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

The officers remain employed, but are no longer on Emergency Response Team, which was formed in 2016 for the purpose of managing mass protests.

“The City of Buffalo is aware of developments related to the work assignments of certain members of the Buffalo police force,” Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. “At this time, we can confirm that contingency plans are in place to maintain police services and ensure public safety within our community. The Buffalo police continue to actively work with the New York State Police and other cooperating agencies.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

