https://www.theepochtimes.com/active-shooter-in-custody-after-incident-at-louisiana-target-police_3378472.html

One person is in custody after an active shooter incident near a Target in Hammond, Louisiana, said police.

No one was injured or killed, officials told local media outlets.

Louisiana State Police told The Advocate that one person was taken into custody, and the incident is being investigated.

An employee from a nearby business told WWL-TV that they heard shouting in the parking lot but didn’t hear shots fired. Authorities told WBRZ that there were reports of a shooting.

Authorities didn’t release any more information about the incident. They also did not elaborate on the status of the suspect.

The Target is located in a large mall area at the intersection of Interstate 12 and SW Railroad Ave, WBRZ noted.

Witnesses told the outlet they saw large numbers of people leaving the Target and mall area as police arrived.

On social media, some users said that the active shooter was inside the Target, local radio station B97 reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

