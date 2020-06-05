https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/interviewing-creepy-rod-rosenstein-wednesday-lindsey-grahams-judiciary-committee-exhausted-wont-vote-future-testimonies-next-thursday/

Lindey Graham’s Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing with Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday. After a totally unprepared and uncoordinated session with former DAG Rod Rosenstein, Graham’s committee is exhausted. They decided yesterday to postpone their vote for further testimonies to next Thursday.

It was announced on May 14th that the Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Senator Lindsey Graham, will hold hearings on Spygate and issues related to unmasking requests made by Obama officials against General Mike Flynn.

“The Judiciary Committee will begin holding multiple, in-depth congressional hearings regarding all things related to Crossfire Hurricane starting in early June,” Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary committee, said in a statement on that date.

The Judiciary Committee was to begin holding the hearings in early June.

“Our first phase will deal with the government’s decision to dismiss the Flynn case as well as an in-depth analysis of the unmasking requests made by Obama Administration officials against General Flynn. We must determine if these requests were legitimate,” Graham said.

“Our next area of inquiry, later this summer, will be oversight building upon the Horowitz report about FISA abuses against Carter Page. My goal is to find out why and how the system got so off the rails,” he added.

Senator Graham also said his committee will explore whether Robert Mueller should have ever been appointed as Special Counsel.

“Finally, we will look at whether Robert Mueller should have ever been appointed as Special Counsel. Was there legitimate reason to conclude the Trump campaign had colluded with the Russians?”

On Wednesday, Graham’s committee brought in the former DAG Rod Rosenstein who created the fraudulent and uncalled for special counsel to look into actions related to President Trump and Russia. Months before this was set up the FBI, which reported to Rosenstein knew there was no evidence that this was the case. Rosenstein created the Mueller special counsel anyways. The gang Mueller assembled were complete Trump haters and Rosenstein allowed the investigation to go on for two years, costing the US taxpayers millions. None of these items were satisfactorily addressed on Wednesday.

That didn’t matter. Graham’s committee is exhausted and decided to postpone their vote on whether to bring in any further witnesses till next week. The Washington Times reported yesterday:

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday postponed a vote to authorize subpoenas for 53 Obama-era officials, a move that would have dramatically ramped up its investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. After a two-hour debate on the matter, committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said the panel will schedule a vote for next Thursday. “I think it’s best to carry it over so we can talk,” the South Carolina Republican said. “This is an important issue.”

Graham has promised over and over again for months the he would be bringing in loads of corrupt Deep State actors before his committee. Rosenstein was the first individual from this group to be interviewed in front of his committee. Will he be the last?



