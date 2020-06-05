http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5ArEflavFJs/

TEL AVIV – Eighty-seven schools around Israel have closed over coronavirus cases and nearly 10,000 students and staff members are in quarantine.

Of those, 300 people have been diagnosed to be sick with the virus, the Education Ministry said.

The development comes amid an uptick in cases that began last week with 115 new infections in a 24-hour period – the highest in a month.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday announced “any school where a virus case is diagnosed will close.” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

In addition, foreigners on their post-high school gap year, including yeshiva and seminary students, will no longer be permitted to enter the country, Interior Minister Arye Deri announced.

The statement from Netanyahu’s officer said the prime minister had “directed Education Minister Galant to work on achieving solutions for protection and distancing for pupils and teaching staff. Cases that are found will continue to be dealt with. The Prime Minister instructed that the situation be monitored and assessed.”

Gallant maintained the current infection rates do not justify shutting all schools down and added that doing so constituted “an irresponsible blow to students, parents and teachers.”

Israel had 17,429 confirmed cases and 291 deaths as of Thursday morning.

