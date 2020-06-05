https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/town-hall-division-romney-deplorables/2020/06/05/id/970681

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed there are probably “10 to 15%” of Americans who “are just not very good people.”

His comments came while addressing black supporters during a virtual town hall Thursday night.

During the meeting, Biden accused President Donald Trump of dividing the country.

“The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re going to get the worst of us to come out,” Biden said.

“Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that. There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15% of the people out there that are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are.

“The vast majority of the people are decent, and we have to appeal to that and we have to unite people — bring them together. Bring them together.”

The New York Times noted his words were reminiscent of controversial comments from some past presidential candidates. Mitt Romney had said in 2012 that “47%” of voters would never support him because they were “dependent on the government.” And Hillary Clinton had said in 2016 that half of Trump’s supporters belong in a “basket of deplorables.”

Meanwhile, Biden is expected to attend the June 9 funeral of George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked nationwide protests.

