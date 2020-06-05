https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-another-basket-deplorables-moment-claims-10-15-percent-americans-just-not-good-people-video/

Biden had another ‘basket of deplorables’ moment Thursday night.

Joe Biden just can’t help himself.

He judges everybody and thinks he knows who the good people are just like he knows blacks ‘ain’t black’ if they vote for Trump.

“There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people,” said Biden during a virtual town hall hosted by “The Shade Room” on Thursday.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Is Censoring The Gateway Pundit Writer Joe Hoft’s Latest Book “In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics”

In other words, Biden thinks 10’s of millions of Americans are bad people.

That’s a winning strategy!

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people.” pic.twitter.com/Gssgqz2CFJ — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

