Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden said most Americans are good and want to improve the country but called 10 to 15 percent of citizens “not very good people.” In a virtual town hall event broadcasted Thursday night on “The Shade Room” and moderated by actor Don Cheadle, Biden spoke about race and what a Biden administration would do to push for racial equity in office.

“Do we really think that this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that. There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people. But that’s not who we are. The vast majority of people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people,” Biden said.

BIDEN: Look if elected my view is that you will have address these issues straight on. And the words the president says matter. So when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re going to get the worst of us to come, the worst in us to come out. So when a president constantly talks about equality without lecturing, talks about and has an administration that looks like the country and the rest it changes attitudes. And it’s about the attitude of the country. Do we want out kids — do we really think that this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that. There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people. But that’s not who we are. The vast majority of people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people.

