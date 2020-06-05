https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/biden-tens-millions-americans-not-good/

Many believe Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign was doomed from the point she labeled many voters across America as belonging in a “basket of deplorables.”

Now presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has confirmed he believes there are tens of millions of people across the nation who are just “not very good.”

His actual comment was that from 10% to 15% of the nation fell into that category. That would mean he would consign from 30-plus million people to more than 45 million people in America to that basket.

His comment came during a virtual town hall event Thursday on “The Shade Room,” with actor Don Cheadle.

He said, “My view is that you will have to, we’ll have to address these issues straight-on. The words a president says matter. So when a president stands up and divides people all the time you’re going to get the worst of us to come, the worst in us all to come out. So when a president constantly talks about equality without lecturing, talks about and has an administration that looks like the country and the rest, it changes attitudes.

“And it’s about the attitude of the country. Do we want our kids, do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation. I don’t think the vast majority of people think that.

“There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people. But that’s not who we are. Vast majority of people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people.”

If the statement was one of Biden’s famed gaffes, it joins a long list of stunners.

Commentator Larry Elder recently compiled a list of Biden’s “serial wrongheaded statements, verbal blunders and confusing comments.”

Here is his sampling:

“Those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.” – Biden, Aug. 10, 2019. The Parkland shooting was a year after Biden left office.

“We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts.” – Biden, Aug. 8, 2019.

“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” – Biden, Aug. 8, 2019.

“(Mitt) Romney wants to let the – he said in the first hundred days he’s going to let the big banks once again write their own rules, unchain Wall Street. They’re gonna put y’all back in chains.” – Biden, Aug. 14, 2012, before a largely black Virginia audience.

“Margaret Thatcher, um, excuse me, Margaret Thatcher – Freudian slip. … But I knew her, too. … The prime minister of Great Britain, Theresa May.” – Biden, May 4, 2019, at a fundraiser. Thatcher left office in 1990.

“You had people like Margaret Tha – excuse me. You had people like the former chairman and the leader of the party in Germany … Angela Merkel.” – Biden, Aug. 8, 2019, campaigning in Iowa.

“If (President Obama and I) do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, we stand up there and we make really tough decisions, there’s still a 30 percent chance we’re going to get it wrong.” – Biden, Feb. 6, 2009.

“Look, (John McCain’s) last-minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the No. 1 job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack (Obama) says, a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S.” – Biden, Oct. 15, 2008.

“Stand up, Chuck, let ’em see you.” When Chuck did not stand up, Biden said, “Oh, God love ya. What am I talking about? I tell you what, you’re making everybody else stand up though, pal. Thank you very, very much. I tell you what, stand up for Chuck! … You can tell I’m new.” – Biden, Sept. 9, 2008, at campaign rally, referring to Missouri State Sen. Chuck Graham, a paraplegic confined to a wheelchair following a car accident.

“When the stock market crashed, Franklin D. Roosevelt got on the television and didn’t just talk about the, you know, the princes of greed.” – Biden, 2008, in a CBS interview. Television had not yet been invented in 1929, and Roosevelt was not yet president.

“This election year, the choice is clear. One man stands ready to deliver change we desperately need. A man I’m proud to call my friend. A man who will be the next president of the United States, Barack America!” – Biden, Aug. 23, 2008, at an Illinois campaign rally.

“I mean, you’ve got the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” – Biden, Jan. 31, 2007, in a conference call with reporters.

“You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.” – Biden, June 17, 2006, to a voter referring to the growing number of people from India living in Delaware.

Elder pointed out his collection did not include “Biden’s near expulsion from Syracuse University’s College of Law over a plagiarism scandal. In a letter to the faculty, Biden pleaded, ‘If I had intended to cheat, would I have been so stupid?’ Nor does it include Biden’s plagiarism, during the 1988 presidential campaign, of a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock, a scandal that helped torpedo that campaign.”

