Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped President Donald Trump for invoking George Floyd’s name while cheering unemployment figures released on Friday, CNN reports.

“Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country,” Trump said in the White House Rose Garden on Friday, adding that it’s “a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody.”

Biden, speaking at the historically black Delaware State University in Dover on Friday, said that Trump’s remarks were “despicable.”

He said: “George Floyd’s last words — ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’ — have echoed all across this nation, quite frankly, all around the world. For the President to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd, I frankly think it’s despicable.”

Biden continued, “And the fact that he did so on the day when black unemployment rose, Hispanic unemployment rose, black youth unemployment skyrocketed, tells you everything you need to know about this man and what he really cares about.”

He added, “Donald Trump still doesn’t get it. He’s out there spiking the ball, completely oblivious to the tens of millions of people who are facing the greatest struggle of their lives.”

Biden also said, “The President who takes no responsibility for costing millions and millions of Americans their jobs, deserves no credit when a fraction of them return.”

