(BREITBART) Dr Kate Marvel, associate research scientist at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, tweeted to her 41,000 followers that:

“Climate justice and racial justice are the same thing, and we’ll never head off climate catastrophe without dismantling white supremacy.”

As Marvel says in her Twitter biography “Views do not reflect the positions of my employers…”

Then she spoils it by adding: “(but they should)”

Should they though?

