This is CNN.

Tim Wise, a radical left-wing activist, proposed abusing white children in the wake of George Floyd’s death during an appearance on CNN Thursday.

“I think that the important thing for white parents to keep in the front of our mind is that if black children in this country are not allowed innocence and childhood without fear of being killed by police or marginalized in some other way, then our children don’t deserve innocence,” Wise said.

“If Tamir Rice can be shot dead in the public park playing with a toy gun, something white children do all over this country every day without the same fear of being shot,” he said.

If Tamir Rice can be killed, then white children need to be told at least at the same age that if they can’t be innocent, we can’t be innocent. And if we would keep that in the front of our minds, then perhaps we would be able to be hear what black and brown folks are telling us everyday and have been telling us for years,” he added.

Instead of wanting to improve the inner cities and propose ideas to improve the lives of children in communities of color, Tim Wise called for white children to be psychologically abused.

CNN guest Tim Wise- “White kids don’t deserve innocence, childhood, to feel they won’t be killed because black kids don’t.” This is the state of the left. pic.twitter.com/SZ6jcZ6UhM — 🇺🇸FIGHTTHEGOODFIGHT🇺🇸 (@Just_Shannah) June 4, 2020

