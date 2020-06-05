http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UXRjlUIq8DU/

President Trump’s critics raged on Friday because, during an address at the White House about the surprising jobs numbers, he expressed hope that George Floyd was “looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country,” specifying that it is “a great day for him; it’s a great day for everybody” in “terms of equality.”

“Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender, or creed,” Trump said during Friday’s remarks. “They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement.”

“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” he continued, referencing Floyd’s death.

“Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country,” he continued. “This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Several Trump critics were seized with shock as many deciphered the remark as the president using Floyd to tout the positive jobs numbers report, despite the fact that he specifically said it was a “great day … in terms of equality,” specifically.

“Trump imagining George Floyd’s reaction to the jobs numbers: ‘Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody,” Politico reporter Adam Cancryn assessed:

“‘This is a great day for him,’” former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said. “Let that sink in”:

“‘This is a great day for him,’ the president said of the posthumous view of a man who was killed by a white officer who kept his knee on the man’s neck,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman remarked:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) demanded of Trump, “Keep George Floyd’s name out of your mouth until you can say Black Lives Matter,” while MSNBC’s Chris Hayes added, “He really pointed up to the sky and said today’s jobs report marks great day for a dead man killed by police”:

“George Floyd is looking down from heaven and saying this is a great day??? GIVE ME A FUCKING BREAK!” left-wing director and prolific Trump critic Rob Reiner tweeted:

More:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...