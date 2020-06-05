https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-days-censoring-riot-tweet-twitter-removes-trumps-video-tribute-george-floyd/

Matt Rourke, File / APThis April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke, File / AP)

Twitter has blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim, adding to tensions between the social media giant and the U.S. president, one of its most widely followed users.

The company put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, “This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner.”

The video was still up on President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel and includes pictures of Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests.

“Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” Twitter said in a statement.

It did not say who made the complaint.

The three minute and 45 second clip is a montage of photos and videos of peaceful marches interspersed with scenes of burning buildings and vandalism.

Last month, Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two tweets from Trump’s own account that predicted problems with the November elections if mail-in ballots are used.

Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s claims.

It also demoted and placed a stronger warning on Trump and White House tweets about Minneapolis protests that read, in part, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter said that the tweets violated the platform’s rules against glorifying violence.

Trump responded by signing an executive order targeting social media companies for unfairly censoring certain users.

Last year, Twitter also removed a Trump tweet featuring a Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden, after receiving copyright complaints.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

