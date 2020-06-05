https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/muriel-bowser-national-guard-military-police/2020/06/05/id/970749

The mayor of Washington, D.C., asked President Donald Trump to remove from the city the troops and federal law enforcement officers who are part of beefed-up security efforts because of George Floyd protests.

Muriel Bowser sent the White House a letter and made the request.

“The protesters have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest,” Bowser wrote in the letter dated June 4.

“Therefore, I am requesting that you withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from Washington, D.C.”

The perimeter outside the White House was extended earlier this week after unrest related to the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. The situation between the Trump administration and both the city and protesters grew more tense when federal law enforcement officers used force to clear Lafayette Park and part of H Street just north of the White House. Videos from the scene showed police pushing and shoving protesters to the ground, and not even a news crew from Australia was spared.

The National Guard and active-duty troops have joined federal and local law enforcement agents and officers to keep the peace in the nation’s capital. Trump said Friday morning that governors should activate their states’ National Guard to “dominate the streets,” despite the fact that protests have largely been peaceful the past few nights.

Bowser said she is also concerned about some federal law enforcement officers patrolling the streets without any markings on their uniforms that indicate their names or which agency they work for.

“I continue to be concerned that unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C., pose both safety and national security risks,” she wrote.

