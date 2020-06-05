http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/knnoGMYVpNA/drew-brees-apologizes-again-004525114.html

The delicate balance between restarting economies and avoiding a second wave of coronavirus is being played out across the world. While the chance of dying from the virus now appears to be very low, particularly for younger people, it has the potential to be indiscriminately lethal and operates in a way we still do not fully understand. Yet lockdown is undoubtedly devastating for livelihoods, education and mental and physical health, and cannot continue for much longer without long-term implications that could last a generation. Treading the line between release and restriction is proving tricky for many countries. At least 11 have now reimposed some, or all, lockdown restrictions to prevent a deadly second wave after virus cases began to rise when measures were relaxed. Japan, China, South Korea, Lebanon, Germany, Iran, Saudi Arabia, El Salvador, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have all been forced to bring back localised quarantines or widespread shutdowns. Dr Hans Kluge, the director for the World Health Organisation (WHO) European region, has warned European countries to brace themselves for a deadly second wave of virus infections, saying now is the “time for preparation, not celebration”.

