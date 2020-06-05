https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/drew-brees-apology-kneel-anthem/2020/06/05/id/970695

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has issued a second apology for comments he made about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

His latest remarks came in a short video posted on his Instagram account on Thursday. He had posted a statement earlier on Thursday apologizing for remarks he made during an interview with Yahoo Sports.

In that interview he said he would never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.

“I know there’s not much that I can say that would make things any better right now.,” he said in the video apology. “But I just want you to see my eyes how sorry I am for the comments that I made yesterday. I know that it hurt many people – especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care and respect deeply. That was never my intention. I wish I would have laid out what was on my heart in regard to the George Floyd murder. . . ”

And he cited the need to bring equality to black communities.

“I’m sorry and I will do better and I will be part of the solution,” he said.

And in the comments section for the video, he added: “Step-by-step you will see my heart for exactly what it is and the way everyone around me sees it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

