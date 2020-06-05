https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lisa-page-fbi-lawyer-texts/2020/06/05/id/970836

The former FBI lawyer who infamously had her texts with Peter Strzok released – showing anti-Trump sentiment among agents working on the Russia investigation – has joined MSNBC as a legal analyst.

Lisa Page tweeted Friday:

“I started something new today!”

The tweet also showed her first appearance on MSNBC as a national security and legal analyst. MSNBC public relations also noted she will appear for NBC News.

“I am hopeful that courage begets courage,” Page said, talking about former Trump administration officials being activated to tell Americans to vote the president out of office.

Page, who had a now-public affair with Strzok, had sent texts rooting for Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 presidential election, leading to Strzok responding “we will stop it” and, if then-candidate Donald Trump did win, they had an “insurance policy.”

