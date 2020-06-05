https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-amazon-censoring-gateway-pundit-writer-joe-hofts-latest-book-god-trust-not-lying-liberal-lunatics/

For more than a month now Amazon will not approve the publishing of my new book “In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics” on its soft copy platform – Amazon-Kindle.

Yesterday, former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson got a brief lesson in what conservative authors and publishers face on a regular basis when he tweeted out that Amazon had censored and refused to publish his latest book “Unpublished Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns.”

After Elon Musk brought widespread attention to yet another example of leftist tech giants stifling free speech, Amazon ultimately backed down and made the book available.

Unfortunately, Berenson’s experience is not isolated. I have previously published two books successfully on Amazon, yet they make publishing my latest book, “In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics“, a nightmare.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Is Censoring The Gateway Pundit Writer Joe Hoft’s Latest Book “In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics”

** You can get a paperback copy here.

In my latest book I discuss:

The many significant accomplishments of President Trump in his first 3 years in office compared to the same list after 7 years of the Obama Administration. The unbelievable efforts that my twin brother, Jim Hoft, the founder of the Gateway Pundit, has had to endure to stay afloat in response to censoring from social media and attacks from lying liberal lunatics. The many grotesque and corrupt elected officials today, including examples and stories on Hillary Clinton and Rep. Adam Schiff. The Deep State and the Mueller gang and their efforts to overthrow the Trump Administration – I share stories and facts that the MSM has never touched. And much, much more…

But unfortunately Amazon will not allow my book to be published on Amazon-Kindle.

* After uploading the book for publication, Amazon responded as follows on May 4th:

During our review, we found that the following book(s) contains content for which you may not hold the necessary rights. Some or all of the content within your book(s) is freely available on the internet. In God We Trust: Not In Lying Liberal Lunatics by Hoft, Joe (AUTHOR) (ID: 34083848) In order to publish the book(s), please complete one of the following options within 5 days:

* I responded to the email the next day and received the same response on May 12th.



* I responded to this notice and then received the same response on May 17th.

* I responded to this and received basically the same response on May 20th.

* I responded to this on the 21st and the 24th. I then received the same response from Amazon on May 27.

* I responded to this and received another response from Amazon on June 4th saying:

We need some additional time to review everything. We’ll be in touch within 5 business days. We appreciate your patience.”

Despite answering every question and providing all requested information, Amazon continues to create barriers for me in publishing my book (now more than a month since my initial request for publication) without providing a concrete reason or an individual number I can call to resolve the issue.

They have approved my book in paperback and Barnes and Noble has no concerns, but they will not allow it to be published in the world’s largest soft copy platform – Amazon-Kindle.

If you are a conservative in America today who believes in the rule of law, prosperity, hard work and the truth you are targeted by the left.

If you dare write about the accomplishments of President Trump and the systemic corruption in the Obama Administration and his Deep State, you are disparaged, prevented from speaking and attacked.

This is happening every day in every mainstream and social media outlet, including Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. This is what I write about and want to get out!



It’s sad that in today’s world, global elites and corporations are doing all they can to shut down free speech in America because they just don’t like our freedom.

** You can purchase Joe Hoft’s latest book in paperback here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

