https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-roger-stone-speaks-rod-rosenstein-lied-congress-exact-crime-stone-falsely-convicted/

Rod Rosenstein Testified under oath before the Senate Judiciary committee that he did NOT authorize the Mueller investigation into Roger Stone when in fact he signed the second scope memo doing exactly that on October 20, 2017 ,three months AFTER Mueller already knew there was no Russian collusion. This proves that Muller’s investigation and indictment of Stone was a malicious political prosecution they had nothing whatsoever to do with Russian collusion.

Mueller Dirty Cop Aaron Zelinsky, who Representativ Devin Nunes accused of misconduct in the Papadopoulos case, told multiple Federal Judges he had evidence of treason, conspiracy against the United States, violation of the Foreign campaign contribution ban, cyber-crimes, including unauthorized access to a protected computer and the receipt and dissemination of stolen material, wire fraud, aiding and abetting a felony and being an accessory to a felony after the fact. Zelinsky neither had not could find any such evidence but leaked the claims to the media anyway.

Mueller’s Dirty Cops essentially fabricated “lying to Congress“ charges against Stone although none of the misstatements that Stone made were neither material nor did they hide any underlying crime or criminal activity.

Unlike the Flynn case, Judge Amy Berman Jackson specifically prohibited Stone from raising the issue of misconduct by the Special Counsel, the FBI, the Justice Department or any member of Congress in his defense. All of the records of Stones trial as well as the 3 TB ‘[terabytes] of evidence that the government dumped on Stones lawyers in discovery remain under a protective seal.

In the end, the best Mueller’s dirty cops could contrive was a fabricated case of lying to Congress that was authored by Andrew Weissman who left his initials in the ‘mets tags’ of the indictment that the Special Counsel blast emailed to the media at 7 AM on the day of Stone’s arrest. Even this disclosure was illegal because Stone’s indictment was not unsealed by a federal magistrate until 9:30 AM. Judge Jackson refused to penalize the government for their release of a sealed document.

Confirmation of the fact that Rosenstein approved the scope memo that authorized the investigation of Stone is on page 20 of the Mueller report and was redacted until recently.

In other words, Rosenstein lied to Congress the exact crime Stone was falsely convicted of. Why is Rosenstein being held to a different standard? When will Rosenstein be prosecuted?