The Lancet Medical Journal apologized this week and pulled the controversial hydroxychloroquine study.

The study released by Lancet titled — “Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis” — was retracted after it was found to be a complete fraud.

Reuters reported:

An influential study that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients has been withdrawn a week after it led to major trials being halted, adding to confusion about a malaria drug championed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Lancet medical journal pulled the study after three of its authors retracted it, citing concerns about the quality and veracity of data in it. The World Health Organization (WHO) will resume its hydroxychloroquine trials after pausing them in the wake of the study. Dozens of other trials have resumed or are in process. The three authors said Surgisphere, the company that provided the data, would not transfer the dataset for an independent review and they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.”

The co-authors of this study are all linked to the pharmaceutical industry.

Mandeep Mehra, Frank Ruschitzka, Amit Patel and Sapan Desai

This incident is worse than was reported by the liberal media.

The purpose of the Lancet study was to create uncertainty and skepticism on the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

The HCQ was showing tremendous success in studies around the world. And it was promoted by President Trump. HCQ is a cheap drug that has been around for decades.

So this Lancet Study’s entire purpose was to lie about the drug’s abilities in order to promote more expensive pharmaceutical alternatives. And, of course, they authors also knew they would embarass President Trump in the process.

What makes this so sinister is the fact that hundreds or thousands of individuals may have been saved from HCQ’s use but died from coronavirus instead.

The authors had no respect for those suffering or the thousands that would die. There only concern was to make a profit off of an expensive alternative.

And the liberal media, as usual, ran with it.

The Lancet Study on hydroxychloroquine was completely fabricated.

We now have proof that the entire study was a complete fraud.

The Gateway Pundit obtained a copy of author Sapan Desai’s spreadsheet that was used to “manufacture” the data for the hyroxychloroquine study.

Here is a copy of the spreadsheet, via Yacoov Apebbaum.

Notice the red text on the spreadsheet are notes to adjust the data to fit their conclusion.



And here is more on the author Sapan Desai and his company Surgisphere that published the fraudulent study.

He lives in Chicago with his wife.

Sapan Desai and Kikki Desai live in a mansion in the Chicago suburbs.

Sapan Desai, the CEO of Surgisphere and his co-authors made up the figures in the report. None of the data was based on hospital records. They have essentially foraged the numbers in the report and got published in major scientific journals like the Lancet without any peer review.

The funding source for the paper was a major US based pharmaceutical.

These authors knew what they were doing. Many died because of their faulty study that they knew was complete garbage.

So will these authors be brought to justice?

Hat Tip Yaacov Apelbaum for his assistance.

