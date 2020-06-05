https://www.theblaze.com/news/facebook-reportedly-shutters-moms-group-for-transphobia-after-group-speaks-out-against-drag-queen-story-hour

Facebook shut down 500 Mom Strong after its members reportedly engaged in “transphobic” behavior for speaking out against Drag Queen Story Hour.

What are the details?

According to The Christian Post, the group violated Facebook’s community standards with anti-Drag Queen Story Hour postings.

The group’s founder, Anna Hall Bohach, told the outlet that the shuttering of the group took place on Monday. Bohach also said that representatives for the social media giant have refused to answer her requests for clarification on the closure.

The ban took effect, she said, “to protect against recidivist behavior.” The move also does not permit “people to set up new Pages that represent Pages that have already been removed from our platform.”

“When I asked them about the half dozen other fake 500 Mom Strong pages that were put up by drag queens used to parody 500 Mom Strong, I received no answer and the pages are still active,” she told the outlet. “There is also a fake profile, created by drag queens, using my name and information that has been reported multiple times by my friends and me that Facebook refuses to remove. I asked the Facebook representative about it and I still have yet to receive an answer.”

Bohach said that members of the spoof groups often harass the members of 500 Mom Strong.

“They regularly publish anti-Christian and anti-woman rhetoric that Facebook refuses to take down,” she complained. “They use language such as ‘c***’ to describe me and other women and call us terrorists for objecting to transgender ideology. They report us to the police [for allegedly] making anti-trans posts. It is beyond ridiculous that our page would be removed when theirs is allowed to stay up.”

What else?

The outlet reported that the group has been banned at least three times.

“The first time it was removed for hate speech because I shared a post that said ‘Reminder: Women don’t have to be polite to someone who is making them uncomfortable,'” Bohach recalled.

The second posting that reportedly saw the group banned detailed an incident about how a “trans-identified male” was kicked out of a bathroom. During that occurrence, Facebook did not even detail why they decided to close the group.

Despite the opposition, Bohach said that the group has “no plans to slow down or stop our activism.”

