https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/06/05/fake-news-media-falsely-claim-trump-invoked-george-floyd-when-discussing-jobs-report-n500781

The United States received some promising news on Friday with the release of the monthly jobs report showing that there was a gain of 2.5 million jobs in May. The unemployment rate dropped from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent. Simply put, it was the largest monthly employment gain in history, and the media needed to create a fake story to create outrage and overshadow this positive news.

And they came through.

President Trump spoke from the Rose Garden on Friday, and spoke about the need for “equal justice under the law” and “equal treatment” for every American.

“Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They have to share fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it,” Trump said. “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying ‘this is a great thing that’s happening for our country.’ It’s a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

This positive message that one would assume liberals would support was instead taken out of context to give the impression that Trump had invoked George Floyd’s name in reference to the jobs report released earlier in the day, which he clearly did not.

Faux-conservative S.E. Cupp at CNN also fell for it, hook, line, and sinker.

Peter Baker, the Chief White House correspondent for the New York Times originally repeated the lie on Twitter, though later deleted his tweet:

But Joe Biden has now jumped in, echoing the lie.

The mainstream media is a disgrace. Will Twitter fact-check these tweets? Don’t count on it.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Rasmussen: Black Voter Approval For Trump Has Surged To Over 40 Percent

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...