(SUMMIT NEWS) With white women more desperate for attention than ever before, some of them followed through with the #GoBaldForBLM challenge, shaving their heads for Black Lives Matter despite the fact that the entire stunt appears to have been the result of a 4chan troll.

#GoBaldForBLM has been trending on Twitter all day, and while much of the hashtag is dominated by people questioning its authenticity, some women do appear to have fallen for it.

“The only thing I care about today, tomorrow and in the future is #blacklivesmatter. #goBaldforBLM,” tweeted one woman alongside a picture of her shaved head.

