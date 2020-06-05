https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/grim-milestone-washpost-blasted-claiming-unemployment-rate-hit-20/

The Washington Post just can’t stand when good things happen during the Trump administration.

On Friday, the Labor Department reported that U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% for the month of May.

Dow Jones experts had predicted the rate would soar to 19.5% with another 8 million jobs lost, but the economists were completely wrong. The economy actually created more than 2.5 million jobs in May, the Labor Department reported. The May gain was by far the biggest one-month jobs gain in U.S. history since at least 1939.

“It is a stunner by any stretch of the imagination!” President Trump wrote on Twitter. It’s a stupendous number. It’s joyous, let’s call it like it is. The Market was right. It’s stunning!”

But The Post, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, fired out a post on Twitter claiming the May U.S. unemployment rate was close to 20 percent, just minutes after the actual report showed the rate had dropped.

“Grim milestone to be reached as May unemployment rate nears 20 percent,” the Post wrote in a now-deleted tweet to accompany a now-rewritten story that once had the same inaccurate headline based on those “expert” predictions.

Twitterers had a field day.

“I don’t know. I do know the Washington Post should probably not pre-write and then publish their scheduled tweets if they don’t want to get hit as ‘fake news,’” another wrote.

I don’t know. I do know the Washington Post should probably not pre-write and then publish their scheduled tweets if they don’t want to get hit as “fake news”. https://t.co/rktWstZXdD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 5, 2020

“The Washington Post pre-wrote a doom and gloom story on the economy that turned out to be false. Instead of reaching a ‘grim milestone,’ the economy under @realDonaldTrump ADDED 2.5M jobs instead of the predicted loss of 7.5M in May,” wrote another.

The Washington Post pre-wrote a doom and gloom story on the economy that turned out to be false. Instead of reaching a “grim milestone,” the economy under @realDonaldTrump ADDED 2.5M jobs instead of the predicted loss of 7.5M in May. WAPO didn’t think that would occur. SAD. https://t.co/QxrQ96maHY pic.twitter.com/5rSc7PoQCL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2020

Said another on Twitter: “It was anticipated to be 20% by the fake news propaganda machines. This is a great start for it being only June, the economy will be roaring well before election day at this rate. Great news for @realDonaldTrump.”

It was anticipated to be 20% by the fake news propaganda machines. This is a great start for it being only June, the economy will be roaring well before election day at this rate. Great news for @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8RICdgpG2Y — BunneryBaker (@BunneryBakery) June 5, 2020

Again, the liberal media just can’t stand it when good things happen during the Trump administration.

