In a surprise, the U.S added 2.5 million jobs in May and unemployment dropped to 13.3 percent as businesses begin to reopen after coronavirus-related closures, according to data released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The numbers shattered economist expectations that there would be another steep rise in joblessness.

The May jobs report showed one of the largest one-month spikes in hiring in U.S. history after the country lost 20.7 million jobs in April that sent the unemployment rate plummeting to 14.7 percent, according to the Labor Department.

Economists widely expected the U.S. to lose anywhere from 2 to 8 million jobs in May as businesses slowly began to reopen and Americans still practiced social distancing strategies meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. economy instead brought a net of 2.5 million Americans back to work, driven largely by a 2.7 million-decline in the number of people reporting temporary layoffs. The labor force participation rate also rose by 0.6 percent and the employment to population ratio rose by 1.5 percent, two signs that more Americans are entering the workforce after months of lockdowns.

Even so, the number of people who permanently lost their jobs spiked by 295,000 in May, raising questions about the durability of the increase and the length of the pending recovery.

“Today’s jobs report is much-needed good news for the American labor force. It shows that hiring is picking up steam at a rapid rate. But it would be a dangerous mistake to think we are out of the woods,” said Josh Lipsky, policy director at the Atlantic Council’s Global Business & Economics Program, a non-profit think tank.

The stunning jobs report raises a slew of questions for politicians, policymakers and economists as the U.S. seeks a path out of the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression. Economists have warned that tracking the damage done by the pandemic is difficult because of the unique and unprecedented ways it has suppressed economy but largely agreed that more stimulus is necessary.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFederal plan to contain Washington protests employs 7,600 personnel: report GOP Rep calls on primary opponent to condemn campaign surrogate’s racist video Tennessee court rules all registered voters can obtain mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 MORE quickly seized on the surprising jobs gain soon after the report was released. He touted the report and appeared to take credit for the numbers through a blitz of tweets directed mostly at cable news anchors and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Murkowski, Mattis criticism ratchets up pressure on GOP over Trump| Esper orders hundreds of active-duty troops outside DC sent home day after reversal | Iran releases US Navy veteran Michael White Davis: 72 hours cementing the real choice for November OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump signs order removing environmental reviews for major projects | New Trump air rule will limit future pollution regulations, critics say | DNC climate group calls for larger federal investment on climate than Biden plan MORE, his likely Democratic presidential challenger.

“Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!” he tweeted. The president also announced he would hold a press conference at 10 a.m. While the May jobs gain is welcome news amid several rolling crises across the U.S., some economists warned that the depth of the downturn means the country may still need further support. “This is good news and we should be happy that the unemployment rate is coming down and jobs are being added,” tweeted Jason Furman , who chaired the White House Council of Economic Advisers under former President Obama. “In part, it reflects the fact that stimulus is working. We need more of it!” Updated at 9:12 a.m.

