Antifa is a vicious fascist organization that is indistinguishable from the Nazi Brownshirts of the 1930s. Terrorizing innocent people and destroying property are its only tactics. President Trump recently designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, which it certainly is, although one with extensive international connections. Also with a lot of money: Antifa is heavily financed by left-wing plutocrats.

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has been infiltrating Antifa, apparently over a significant period of time. O’Keefe has released two videos on Antifa over the last couple of days. Their content will not surprise anyone familiar with the fascist group (“It takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes”), but it is good to document the organization’s evil, if only to expose American politicians–Keith Ellison, for example–who enthusiastically embrace Antifa’s violence.

Here are Project Veritas’s first two Antifa videos:

