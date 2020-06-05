https://www.dailywire.com/news/jeff-sessions-rips-ilhan-omar-after-sparring-on-twitter-hows-your-brother-by-the-way

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is running for his old Senate seat in Alabama, ripped far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Friday over her call to “disband” the Minneapolis Police Department.

“The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform,” Omar wrote on Twitter. “It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis.”

Sessions responded, “Radical Leftists like Ilhan Omar and the rest of ‘the Squad’ are dead wrong. Don’t defund the police. Defund the thought police.”

Omar responded by writing: “You called the NAACP Un-American and said you thought the Klu Klux Klan were okay until you learned they smoked pot. Maybe sit this one out.”

Omar’s claim that Sessions said that the KKK was okay until he learned that they smoked pot is taken out of context as Sessions has said in the past that it was an obvious joke. The people who were present when Sessions made the remark testified that it was made as a joke.

In response, Sessions unloaded on Omar, writing: “You brushed off the 9/11 attacks as ‘some people did something.’ You’ve celebrated anti-Semitism. You have a habit of rooting for the bad guys, and you should stop unfairly demonizing our brave law enforcement officers. I for one will never sit out defending those who defend us.”

Sessions added: “How’s your brother, by the way?”

Sessions’ comment about Omar’s brother references allegations that she married her brother and allegedly broke numerous laws in the process.

Omar did not immediately respond to Sessions’ remark.

How’s your brother, by the way? — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 5, 2020

The New York Post reported earlier this year:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reviewing claims Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother, The Post has learned. Two FBI agents held an hours-long meeting in Minnesota in mid-October with a concerned party who handed over a trove of documents regarding Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a source with knowledge of the event said. At the meeting, first reported by website The Blaze, the agents discussed concerns the Somali-born Democrat married Elmi, a British citizen rumored to be her brother, so he could obtain a green card and study in America, the source said. The two agents said they would share the information with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Department of Education, but did not commit to opening an investigation into the firebrand lawmaker, the source said.

Omar has denied the allegations, but has not answered questions or turned over documents to news organizations seeking to investigate the story, including requests from the Associated Press.

An alleged friend of Omar’s back in Minneapolis told The Daily Mail earlier this year that Omar had told him years ago that she did, in fact, marry her brother.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

