https://www.theblaze.com/news/jeff-sessions-shuts-down-ilhan-omar-in-twitter-spat-then-asks-hows-your-brother-by-the-way

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) sparred on social media on Friday after the congresswoman called for disbanding the Minneapolis Police Department.

Sessions ended the battle hitting out at Omar over allegations that she previously married her own sibling, asking the Democrat: “How’s your brother, by the way?”

What are the details?

Rep. Omar declared on Twitter, “The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform. It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis.”

Sessions reacted by writing, “Radical Leftists like Ilhan Omar and the rest of ‘the Squad’ are dead wrong. Don’t defund the police. Defund the thought police,” to which Omar responded, “You called the NAACP Un-American and said you thought the Klu Klux Klan were okay until you learned they smoked pot. Maybe sit this one out.”

The Republican from Alabama replied to Omar, “You brushed off the 9/11 attacks as ‘some people did something.’ You’ve celebrated anti-Semitism. You have a habit of rooting for the bad guys, and you should stop unfairly demonizing our brave law enforcement officers. I for one will never sit out defending those who defend us.”

He then added, “How’s your brother, by the way?”

Sessions was apparently making a dig at Omar over allegations that the marriage between her and her second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was an immigration fraud scam, and that Elmi is actually her brother. Omar has dismissed the claims as ridiculous.

Omar married her third and current husband last year. He is also a consultant for her campaign, for which his company has received hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Sessions is currently a candidate for U.S. Senate for the state of Alabama, in a battle to win back the seat he previously held for twenty years and gave up to serve as attorney general for President Donald Trump.

H/T: The Daily Wire

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

