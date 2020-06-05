https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/jobs-jobs-jobs-trump-shocks-analysts-adds-2-5-million-new-jobs-may-analysts-elites-off-millions/

The Trump economy continues to sizzle with arguably the best monthly economic numbers in US history.

Job numbers released today through the end of May were shocking in that they were way better than expected. There was an increase of 2.5 Million jobs! And the unemployment rate remains dropped to 13.3 %!

The Trump White House was ecstatic with the news.

It’s a stupendous number. It’s joyous, let’s call it like it is. The Market was right. It’s stunning! @jimcramer @CNBC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

The media was shocked as well:

I am so stunned. I’ve never seen numbers like this and I’ve been doing this for 30 years! Steve M. @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

The Great American Comeback! https://t.co/lPfTDzE4AV — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 5, 2020

CNBC’s Rick Santelli: “I could say it all pretty much in three words…jobs, jobs, jobs!” pic.twitter.com/7soMI87zAV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2020

According to data released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, President Trump added more than 2.5 million jobs to the economy. The markets are at a record pace and now jobs are coming back! This is great news after the horendous economic disaster the China coronavirus placed on the economy. Before this, the United States and President Trump were enjoying the greatest economy in US and world history with the GDP at $23 trillion – more than any economy ever!

Up through February, the US economy had increased with more than 7 million jobs in the three years prior to that time – all under President Trump.



Also according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the US unemployment rate dropped to 13.3%.

President Trump is making the American economy great again.

