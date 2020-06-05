https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/joe-biden-tries-lie-coronavirus-ends-making-no-sense-jumbled-word-salad-video/

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with Joe Biden?

Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the economy and falsely claimed he didn’t trust China back in January.

Joe Biden repeatedly claims he called for a Coronavirus lockdown before President Trump took action.

This is a blatant lie and even the Washington Post fact-checker has already debunked this claim.

Biden tried to lie about the Coronavirus and he ended up making no sense whatsoever.

“Despite a litany of public appeals from many people including me back in January not to let American lives and the U.S. economy on the world hang on his confidence quote the Chinese word,” said Biden.

HUH?

WATCH:

Joe Biden tries to lie about coronavirus but ends up making no sense: “Despite a litany of public appeals from many people including me back in January not to let American lives and the U.S. economy on the world hang on his confidence quote the Chinese word”#BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/5WSqT5UtDy — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 5, 2020

Joe Biden’s cognitive faculties are rapidly deteriorating yet the Democrats are still pushing him as the front runner for 2020.

