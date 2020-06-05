https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/justin-trudeau-caught-blackface-takes-knee-black-lives-matter-protest-canada-video/

What a disgrace.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knelt on the ground as part of a crowd gathered on Parliament Hill Friday afternoon, in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrators protesting police killings of Black people.

Justin Trudeau kneels during anti-racism protest in Ottawa. Amazing. https://t.co/Ei2uTBkW8d — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 5, 2020

The Toronto Star posted video in September 2019 of Justin Trudeau in blackface and black skin paint on his arms, hands and knees.

