What a disgrace.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knelt on the ground as part of a crowd gathered on Parliament Hill Friday afternoon, in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrators protesting police killings of Black people.
The Toronto Star posted video in September 2019 of Justin Trudeau in blackface and black skin paint on his arms, hands and knees.
