Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisPaul clashes with Booker, Harris over anti-lynching bill Rand Paul holding up quick passage of anti-lynching bill Minority caucuses call for quick action on police reform MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal plan to contain Washington protests employs 7,600 personnel: report GOP Rep calls on primary opponent to condemn campaign surrogate’s racist video Tennessee court rules all registered voters can obtain mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 MORE for saying during a speech on the economy that it is “a great day” for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis last week.

Following the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report that showed the U.S. unemployment rate went down somewhat last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump held a celebratory press conference in the Rose Garden.

“Equal justice under the law must mean every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed,” Trump said. “They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement.”

He added: “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Harris quickly responded on Twitter:

.@realDonaldTrump, keep George Floyd’s name out of your mouth until you can say Black Lives Matter.pic.twitter.com/YJ6wPw0Hto — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2020

Democrats and some Republicans have sharply criticized Trump’s response to nationwide protests in the wake of Floyd’s death, particularly after police aggressively cleared a square near the White House on Monday before Trump walked through the area to visit a local church for a photo-op.

The president is not expected to attend one of Floyd’s memorial services happening this weekend and did not attend one that was held in Minneapolis on Thursday.

